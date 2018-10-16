4 teens taken to hospital after car crashes into house, catches fire near Smart and Norton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Four teenagers were taken to the hospital Tuesday with serious injuries after a car crashed into a home and caught fire.

It happened shortly after 8 a.m. near Smart Avenue and Norton Avenue.

A witness told James Dean, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Fire Department, the car was speeding prior to the crash as it headed west on Smart Avenue. At some point the driver lost control, hit a tree then crashed into the house.

Once the car crashed, it caught fire and trapped four people inside.

Firefighters were at the scene and began putting out flames just two minutes after someone called 911. They had to use the jaws of life to pull the teenagers from the vehicle.

First responders then transported the teens to the hospital to be treated for injuries, including burns.

"They were young--seemed to be young men," Dean said. "They could possibly have been students going to school."

The house the teens crashed into has minor damage.

A truck carrying a trailer crashed into an ambulance at Independence Avenue near Askew. That ambulance was responding to the car into the house. No one was seriously injured.