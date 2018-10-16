FOX4 Forecast: Freeze Warning Until 9am

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With clear skies, temperatures tank this morning. Expect to drop below freezing for a few hours. That has prompted a Freeze Warning , effective until 9am Tuesday morning. This will be our first hard freeze of the season, and it's a bit early! Hang in there... milder days ahead in the updated Long Ranger!

Check it out in the video forecast above!

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page