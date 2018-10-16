Working For Blue — Donate now for protective police gear

FOX4 Forecast: Freeze Warning Until 9am

Posted 6:00 am, October 16, 2018

With clear skies, temperatures tank this morning. Expect to drop below freezing for a few hours. That has prompted a  Freeze Warning , effective until 9am Tuesday morning. This will be our first hard freeze of the season, and it's a bit early! Hang in there...  milder days ahead in the updated Long Ranger!

Temperatures

The Forecast

Long Ranger

