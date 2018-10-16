Local bird rescue agency caring for birds found in filthy conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVIEW, Mo. -- A local bird rescue agency is caring for several birds after they were discovered in filthy conditions in southern Missouri.

Burge Bird Rescue in Grandview is caring for five cockatiels found inside the home of an elderly woman in Marshfield.

The birds were discovered clinging to life, huddled inside a small cage in the garage. Several dead birds were also found inside the cage.

Dr. Julie Burge said the birds would have likely died within hours if they hadn't been rescued.

"We weren't sure if they were going to make it because they had starved almost to death, probably would have been dead within in the next 24 hours," she said.

For more information on how to adopt a bird or donate, visit their website here.