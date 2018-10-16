New concept offers brunch at 21 metro restaurants, all for a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A new concept in Kansas City allows you to enjoy brunch while also giving back to the community.

It's called Give and Partake. For $50, you buy a voucher book that features 21 restaurants across the metro.

The book features two menu options from each restaurant. You get to decide which one you want, the server stamps the book and then brunch is on the restaurant.

Half of the profits from each book go to Big Brothers, Big Sisters. The organization pairs kids from single-parent homes with adult mentors.

"What I saw is that these restaurants wanted to give back more, but in a such a fast-paced industry, they just kind of needed something handed to them that they could sign up for and be a part of," said Ashely Judy, creator of Give and Partake.

So far, Give and Partake has raised $6,000 for the Big Brothers, Big Sisters.

You can buy a voucher book online here or in person at The Bunker in Westport.