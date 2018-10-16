‘Please bring the bear back’: Beloved polar bear mosaic stolen from KC art studio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The owner of a local art studio is hoping someone can answer a bizarre question: Who would walk away with a 50-pound polar bear?

It sounds like a joke, but for a lot of people in one KC neighborhood, it's no laughing matter. It's not a priceless piece of art, but for neighbors and little kids, the bear became a kind of neighborhood mascot.

"Oh my God, everywhere I walk the dog I hear, 'I heard about your missing bear," Laura Rendlen said.

It's been a rough week for Rendlen. She owns and operates Kansas City Mosaics in the Westside neighborhood near the Crossroads. She loves it there.

"This is a wonderful neighborhood. I feel so much a part of the community," she said.

But on Friday night, someone swiped a 50-pound polar bear mosaic from the front steps of her art studio.

"Who would do such a thing? It was there for everybody`s enjoyment, especially the kids love him," Rendlen said.

Kids walking to the nearby Mattie Rhodes Art Center would say hello the bear every day, often hugging him or petting him.

"It was just something there a little special, and now that little special isn't there anymore," she said.

It's not the crime of the century, but with her polar bear missing, she feels something is truly missing from the neighborhood.

Rendlen knows it might be a long shot, but she hopes whoever swiped it realizes they stole more than a heavy piece of art.

"Please bring the bear back," she said.