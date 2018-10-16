Police investigate shots fired call at Country Club Plaza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are investigating after shots were reported at the Country Club Plaza.

The incident was reported just before noon near 47th and Summit Street. No injuries have been reported at this time.

One person has been taken into custody.

Five to six shots were reported to be fired, according to witnesses on the scene.

Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible at this time.

FOX4 has a crew on the scene and will update as new information becomes available.