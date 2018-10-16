Suspect in custody after boy hit by car in Paola

PAOLA, Kan. — Paola police said a suspect is in custody after a 12-year-old boy was hit by an SUV Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the boy was hit by a dark-colored SUV around 4:30 p.m. and was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The SUV was seen driving south on Pearl Street near El Potro restaurant when the child was struck near Grandview Street.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Paola Police Department at 913-259-3640.