Why are those pumpkins teal? To make Halloween easier for kids with food allergies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Pumpkins of a different color are growing in popularity, and the idea behind the project is that no kids are left out on Halloween.

If you’re expecting trick-or-treaters, you’ll probably buy some candy. But keep in mind: Candy isn’t your only option, and for kids with food allergies, your candy might not be an option for them at all.

So if you see a teal pumpkin out this Halloween, it's an announcement or invitation, really, and it's probably part of the Teal Pumpkin Project.

“You can buy a real pumpkin or a fake one and just paint it teal," Hy-Vee registered dietician Amy Tillotson said. "You can decorate however you want and just stick it on your doorstep. The house would actually have non-food treats or allergy-friendly treats available for those kids.”

Tillotson said one out of 13 children has some kind of food allergy.

“Nuts -- gluten is another big one that we’re seeing a lot of -- milk, eggs, soy," she said. "It’s a lot of things you find in a lot of your candy, especially chocolate candy.”

Felicia Morgan doesn’t have anyone at home with food restrictions. She just participates in the Teal Pumpkin Project because she doesn’t think allergies should alienate anyone.

“I remember how much fun I had as a kid trick-or-treating, so I want to make sure that everybody shares in that experience. We offer peanut-free options or more healthy options for kids so that everybody can enjoy the Halloween season.”

Experts suggest trinkets or toys: bubbles, some glow sticks, colored pencils, etc.

“This actually does help kids who do have food allergies still enjoy trick-or-treating and have a better outlook on it!” Tillotson said.

