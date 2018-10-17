5 months after Grandview teen graduates HS, her family is planning her funeral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVIEW, Mo. -- Just five months ago, 18-year-old Alaysia Nelson made her parents proud when she graduated from Grandview High School. Now, Harold and Sheronda Nelson can hardly believe they are preparing for their daughter’s funeral.

”It’s just so unreal and difficult. Alaysia had that great smile and that uplifting spirit. She was and still is an inspiration for so many people especially teenagers who are depressed, “ Alaysia’s dad, Harold, said.

”She was just so bubbly and fun. She was always excited about an idea that she had or something that she wanted to do,” her mother, Sheronda, said.

Alaysia was a popular and smart student. She played on the school’s volleyball team, but everyone who know Alaysia says her first love was singing in her school’s women’s choir.

”She really liked to sing. She sang at school, at home and on Facebook. The last thing that I told her was I love you,” her best friend, Sydney Mason, said.

Tuesday night there was lots of “love” and sweet songs for Alaysia. During the school’s annual fall concert, there was a tribute to the “shining light that touched so many.”

”We are so appreciative of what everyone at her school did for her during the concert. It was very nice and touching,” Harold said.

”She was just a great kid and she’ll be missed,” her former music teacher, Micah Horton, said.

In the meantime, 18-year-old Heaven Redick is charged with second degree murder in connection with Alaysia Nelson’s death.

