Garth Brooks to kick off 30-city stadium tour in St. Louis in spring 2019

NASHVILLE — Country music superstar Garth Brooks announced Wednesday that he will kick off a multi-year North American stadium tour in St. Louis next year.

During a news conference in Nashville, Brooks did not release the date but told reporters it will be in the spring at the Dome at America’s Center.

He said tickets to the show, a second in Glendale, Ariz., at State Farm Stadium, and three others will be on sale by Christmas. He did not say where the other three shows would be.

“If we’ve done our job right, it will be four years any city that we have seen before we go back,” Brooks said.

If that’s true, Kansas City could see Brooks at Arrowhead stadium in 2021. The country superstar most recently performed in Kansas City at Sprint Center in May 2017. He did not say Wednesday whether Kansas City was on the list.

“It was going to be a college tour, but because of the cities–how they worked out, there’s going to be some professional stadiums in there as well,” Brooks said.

