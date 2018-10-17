Historic building in Crossroads that once bottled beer reopens as boutique hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A historic building in the Crossroads is getting new life as a former beer bottling facility has been transformed into a boutique hotel.

The Crossroads Hotel sits at the corner of Central and Southwest Boulevard in Kansas City.

These two buildings are more than 100 years old and besides bottling beer, former crime boss Tom Pendergast used to have his office at the building. They now use his vault – where he would store money, guns and booze – as a dining room. They even preserved the brick façade to keep its unique personality.

Besides having more than 130 rooms, the hotel also has two restaurants and a public art space, which will display local art and house an artist in residence.

The owners say preserving this piece of Kansas City history was very important to them.

"We decided to keep these two buildings, both the Pendergast building and the Pabst building, just because of the history of the building and all of the natural touches we have with bricks, natural wood, and it just speaks, some of these stories, you can almost hear the history in the building," GM Hotel Jeff Conrade said.

Rooms run between $180 to $240 a night.

They officially open to the public on Thursday.