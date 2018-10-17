Independence police looking for man who threw lit firework at girl

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is asking for help finding a man who threw a lit firework at a girl.

Police said a silver Chevy Impala with three or white men inside pulled up beside a girl while she was on the sidewalk in front of her home near East Truman Road and North Rogers Street. One of the men threw a lit firework at her.

The girl suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information ias asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-TIPS or the Independence Polcie Department at (816)- 325-7777. Tips can also be emailed to leads@indepmo.org.