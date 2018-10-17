Independence police looking for man who threw lit firework at girl

Posted 5:21 pm, October 17, 2018, by , Updated at 05:24PM, October 17, 2018

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is asking for help finding a man who threw a lit firework at a girl.

Police said a silver Chevy Impala with three or white men inside pulled up beside a girl while she was on the sidewalk in front of her home near East Truman Road and North Rogers Street. One of the men threw a lit firework at her.

Independence Police want to question this man in connection with the assault

The girl suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information ias asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-TIPS or the Independence Polcie Department at (816)- 325-7777. Tips can also be emailed to leads@indepmo.org.