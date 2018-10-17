× Joe’s Weather Blog: The return of the “blob”-winter clue? (WED-10/17)

Good morning…the KC weather region is sort of collecting it’s breath after a rather eventful last couple of weeks in the region…we had the drought…we had the deluge…we had the snow…we had the cold…we had our 1st hard freeze and frost…now we get some real fall weather as the last couple of days have been rather pleasant. While there isn’t any big-time warmth coming…the weather overall looks mainly dry (except Friday morning) and it appears more delightful fall days will come. The leaves are starting to really change now and we’re about 10+ days away from our peak fall colors.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant with highs around 60°

Tonight: Clear and cool…down into the 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant with highs again near 60°

Friday: Some morning rains move through…amounts look overall to be under 1/4″ or so…the variable clouds and mild with highs in the 60s

Discussion:

After all the crazy weather last week and over the weekend…I wanted to take a couple of days off from the blog and relax a bit…so today let’s play some catch up.

It’s been eventful to say the least…so far this month…we’ve essentially eradicated the persistent months long drought that was affecting the area…some worse than others. This month will be one of the wettest Octobers in KC weather history…going back to about 1890 or so.

There we are at #2…and we’ll tack on a bit more on Friday morning I think. The overall pattern though looks dry right now…which is common in the fall really. So it may be tough to get to #1 based on today’s data unless we have some VERY late month heroics from a rain standpoint.

Now before you get all worked up about the winter snow since it’s been so wet in October…I looked at those 9 other wet Octobers and then looked at the winter season snows…averaged it all together and came up with 15.6″…below average (again). The highest was back in the winter of 29/30 with 26.2″…most of the others were a remarkably similar 13-16″ or so.

What though was interesting about the snow on Sunday night (of many things)…that amounted to 2/10ths of an inch…setting a record for the earliest measurable snow in KC weather history is that it happened after we had snow in April…remember that? So in essence we had 188 days between measurable snows (at the end of winter/spring and the beginning of fall/winter)

So if your a snow lover…a might have given you pause before from getting to excited…here is something a bit to wet your appetite…I looked at the other 10 fast snow turn-arounds and averaged the snow for that winter…came up with 25.6″

Results varied more in this comparison with a top end being 58.5″(!) and the bottom being 11″.

Before all that we went from drought…

The maps above…are from mid August…

To all this…since mid August

To be fair there are areas SE of KC that didn’t have as much rain as areas towards the I-35 corridor region. Those areas weren’t in as bad shape though during the summer as other areas. There’s about a 12″ difference in about 75 miles from west>east though between Anderson Co and parts of eastern JOCO on the MO side.

OK…let’s move on…to the title of the blog…the “blob”. I’m expecting that you may be hearing more about this over the next couple of months. The “blob” refers to a region in the north Pacific Ocean that is above average in terms of water temperatures…not a little above…but a rather substantial amount.

In the above map…focus your attention into the N Pacific.

That’s a large expanse of warmer than average water. Not necessarily warm water…near the Alaskan coast the waters are near 50°…but that area of the Pacific should be cooler.

We’ve seen this phenomena before…especially several years ago…then it went away…now it’s back again. There are longer term weather/climate connections that are becoming more apparent with this type of phenomena. Here is some great information about this.

There are also important implications as well in terms of where the blob is centered in 2015 it was more centered towards the NW part of Canada…we had a whooping 6″ of snow.

Why is the location of the “blob” important? Because there is a tendency that the conditions that created the blog in the place may have implications into the winter season in the US. Blobs in general are caused by ridges of higher pressure.

Now you have to remember the ying and yang of weather…when there are ridges out there…there have to be dips in the jetstream well east of the ridge.

I mentioned that the location of the current blob isn’t like 2015 (yet)…but it’s actually more like 2014.

That winter we had 14.2″ of snow…

Again it’s all about location…location…location.

During the winter of 2014…we were all over the place…we actually had a very cold November…some 6°+ below average…then a pretty decent DEC>JAN…2-3° above average/month…then a brutally cold FEB…8°+ below average.

A look at the DEC>FEB anomalies of 2014/15

This was mostly all in FEB in the Plains…it was our 9th coldest FEB in KC weather history…but it was pretty dry to with only .8″ of moisture BUT it was snowy with the cold…close to 9″!

It was a brutally cold FEB…here are the rankings in terms of coldest ever…

So what does all this mean? Maybe this is going to be a bigger east coast type winter with the KC region alternating between cold and warm periods…but some rather extreme periods of coldness at points of the winter. On the assumption (and this is REALLY doing some spit-balling right now) that a ridge sets up towards the Gulf of Alaska…interestingly Anchorage and Fairbanks hasn’t had a measurable flake of snow yet this season ( I don’t think)…records being set there on a daily basis and perhaps a sign of that ridge doing it’s dirty work there. That ridge creates downstream ramifications with a dip in the dip. and perhaps a substantial one at times in the lower 48…centered more towards the Plains and east coast. In addition…a big poking up to the north ridge up in the N Pacific has to have (at times) some undercutting flow coming underneath it…that could be some interesting split flow set-ups for a change in the CONUS…and that can lead to bigger winter storms.

There’s also this…in Nome!

One of these years is not like the others: Nome's had just one day so far this autumn with a low temperature at or below freezing. The average through Oct 16th is 22, and no year had less than 10. Until now. #akwx #Arctic @Climatologist49 @lisashefguy @mdiaak54 @IARC_Alaska pic.twitter.com/Yem8eTXsxk — Rick Thoman (@AlaskaWx) October 17, 2018

and this…

With no freeze today, Anchorage will set their record for the latest first freeze. No freeze is forecast for the next 7+ days. #akwx @DaveSnider @AlaskaWx pic.twitter.com/C9LEKPdxnI — Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) October 16, 2018

I’m wondering IF Alaska is trying to tell us something about the “blob” and eventually some downstream ramifications.

Just random things to think about.

Our feature photo comes from Allen Hickman…of an early October snow

