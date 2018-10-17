Johnson Co. deputy describes being kidnapped, raped

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- A Johnson County sheriff's deputy told a judge Wednesday how an Independence, Mo., man kidnapped and raped her.

District Attorney Steve Howe wants Brady Newman-Caddell to get the maximum possible punishment. Howe is seeking to depart from the standard sentencing guidelines because of the heinous nature of the crimes connected to Newman-Cadell.

Prosecutors say Newman-Cadell should spend 55 years behind bars because evidence shows he and fellow defendant William Luth systematically targeted women to attack and sexually assault.

The female sheriff deputy testified about being terrorized by Newman-Cadell after she was kidnapped outside the Johnson County jail as she was headed into work.

"There was no doubt, I knew I was going to be raped," the deputy told the judge. "I was doing anything I could to survive."

Evidence shows the two men spotted the woman, when she stopped at a convenience store in Olathe, Kan. Cellphone records show that in a text to Newman-Cadell, Luth wrote: "She isn't going to see you, I'll knock her out."

There's also evidence that before the attack the two men cruised around Westport and THE Country Club Plaza looking for women to target.

An Independence, Mo., woman also testified about being raped by Newman-Cadell in front of her 2-year-old daughter when the two were neighbors in the same apartment building.

Luth has already been sentenced to 44 years in prison, double the normal penalty, because of the violent nature of the attack.

Judge Brenda Cameron is expected to take some time to consider a similar, stiffer sentence for Newman-Cadell.