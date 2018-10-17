KC man faces charges after hiding gun following Country Club Plaza shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 18-year-old Kansas City man is facing charges after trying to hide evidence following a shooting at the Country Club Plaza.

Quinton Shelby faces tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Kansas City police responded to a report of shots fired Tuesday in the 200 block of West 47th Street.

A witness said several people, including Shelby, were walking in the area when one person in the group fired shots at two other men. According to court documents, the person who fired the shots handed a gun to Shelby who hid it in some mulch.

Detectives recovered the gun and rounds from the gun matched evidence recovered from the crime scene.

The gun was reported stolen from Lee’s Summit.

Prosecutors have requested a $35,000 bond for Shelby.

The case is still under investigation at this time.