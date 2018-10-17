KCMO firefighter injured in fall responding to early morning fire at auto repair shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City firefighter was taken to the hospital Wednesday to be treated for a fall that occurred while they were battling flames at an auto repair shop.

Someone driving by the auto repair shop called 911 around 3:15 a.m. after noticing smoke coming from the roof.

Responding firefighters said the smoke was coming from smoldering tires. They were able to extinguish it quickly.

During that time one firefighter attempted to climb a ladder but fell off. He was taken to the hospital.

The fire chief on the scene told FOX4 that he does not believe the firefighter's injuries are serious. The chief also said firefighters extinguished the fire before major damage occurred to the shop.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.