KCPD ask for help finding missing 29-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 29-year-old woman.

Police said Mlebinge Edward is “intellectually disabled” only understands Swahili and has a seizure disorder. They’re concerned she will try to hide if confronted.

She was last seen Tuesday around 7 p.m. near Spruce Avenue and East 26th Street wearing a yellow T-shirt and dark pants with white splotches on them that look like paint.

Police ask that if you see Edward, call the Kansas City, Missouri Police Missing Persons Unit at (816) 234-5136.