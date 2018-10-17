FOX4 Forecast: Not as cold to start

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We won't be near as cold this morning, but still grab a jacket or layer up! Into the afternoon highs will climb back up into the lower 60s for highs. We've got a chance for rain south of the metro before heading into the weekend. We'll discuss the timing and if it will impact your weekend forecast in the updated Long Ranger here.

Check it out in the video forecast above!

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page