Here's what you need:

10 eggs

1/3 cup Half and Half

Jimmy Dean Regular Sausage

Salt and Pepper to taste

Blended Shredded Cheese

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Watch the video above for how to assemble.

Bake for 20-25 minutes until top of egg cup appears to be golden brown.

