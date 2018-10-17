× Man arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a trucker in Platte County

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — A man is under arrest in Platte County for allegedly pointing a gun at a truck driver on I-29.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Department responded to call about a road rage incident on I-29 north of Platte City around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to Major Erik Holland, a man pulled his car alongside the tractor-trailer on the interstate and displayed a gun. No shots were fired and nobody was injured.

Deputies were able to take the man into custody near 92 Highway and Kentucky Avenue in Platte City.

When they searched the vehicle, deputies recovered two handguns and two assault style weapons as well as several magazines, body armor and a Ghillie Suit, a type of camouflage used to blend into the grass.

The Sheriff’s Office is consulting with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms in the case.

Deputies do not believe the truck driver and the suspect knew each other.