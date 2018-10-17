Man caught on camera illegally dumping trash in Northland turns himself in, cleans up mess

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City’s illegal dumping investigator said the Northland dumper FOX4 showed photos of Tuesday called the city’s illegal dumping hotline and turned himself in.

Alan Ashurst said the suspect also returned to the scene of the crimes and cleaned up his mess.

According to Ashurst, the suspect will still receive three municipal citations that carry an average fine of $750 each.

The suspect was caught on camera spreading his filth in the Northland near North Mersington Avenue and I-435.

Surveillance photos showed the young man unloading furniture, carpeting and other garbage on three separate occasions. Each time he arrived in a bright blue Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

Ashurst told FOX4 Tuesday that the city would have picked up for free, all of the trash dumped here. All it takes is a phone call to set up a bulk item pickup.