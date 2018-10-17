1 dead following helicopter crash in Fulton, Missouri

FULTON, Mo. — One person has died following a helicopter crash Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies with the Callaway County Sheriff’s Office were notified just before 2:30 p.m. of a helicopter crash in the area of County Road 101 and County Road 108. The crash site was located just after 3 p.m. in a remote area east of Fulton with one person reported dead at the scene.

Multiple witnesses reported to deputies seeing the helicopter crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.