Person in wheelchair found dead in Brush Creek near KC fire station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after finding the body of a person in a wheelchair in Brush Creek on Wednesday afternoon.

KCPD Capt. Lionel Colon said officers were called to the creek near the KCFD Station 35 along Emmanuel Cleaver II Boulevard just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said it was reported that a person in a wheelchair was found in several feet of water. The person, who police haven’t identified at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details about how the person died have not been released. FOX4 will update this story as more information is confirmed.