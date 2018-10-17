Plaza businesses back to normal after shots fired, but some question security

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A day after chaos erupted at the County Club Plaza, it’s back to business as usual.

Witnesses said they heard five shots go off in front of Shake Shack, leading police on a manhunt for hours Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office charged 18-year-old Quinton Shelby in connection with the shooting. Police say Shelby tried to hide evidence but did not fire a weapon.

A witness said several people, including Shelby, were walking in the area when one person in the group fired shots at two other men. According to court documents, the person who fired the shots handed a gun to Shelby who hid it in some mulch.

Kansas City police said what happened Tuesday was not random. The people involved knew each other.

That’s why most Plaza shoppers and employees said they don’t think it will happen again. The line at Shake Shack was out the door Wednesday at lunch time.

“We felt fine, and we feel fine now,” said Chris Aller, who had lunch at Shake Shack with his 13-year-old daughter. “We’re nice and full with a lot of good Shake Shack food.”

Twenty-four hours ago police tape blocked Shake Shack’s entrance.

“I feel that it’s secure,”said Carmen Kuznik, who is visiting Kansas City from Miami. “I don’t feel in danger. It feels like it’s back to normal. ”

Maria Pennington and her son Nate were worried Tuesday, but they were back to the Plaza the next day.

“We got into town around lunch time, and they said they had just opened their doors up because of the shooting,” Pennington said, “which of course made us quite nervous that we had a little boy with us.”

Although people didn’t worry about gunfire Wednesday, some question the response from police and Plaza security.

“Anything can happen, so no, I don’t believe they should have allowed people to just walk freely or have stores open,” Kuznik said about Tuesday’s activity.

Although some stores wouldn’t let anyone inside following the shooting, others stayed open for business. Topsy’s manager Rhonda Lake said although there could be more security during the week, the Plaza does a good job keeping people safe.

“If I call them for any reason, they usually respond really quickly,” Lake said.

She had quite the scare Tuesday when she says the suspects who are now in police custody ran past her store. She described them to Shake Shake’s manager.

“I told them what they looked like, and he knew who they were. He said two of them he had fired last week,” Lake said.

Police won’t confirm the suspects’ connections to Shake Shack. But the targeted nature of Tuesday’s gunfire is what makes Lake feel safe to return to work.

“For me it was kind of like they were waiting for someone to pull up they knew was coming,” she said. “That’s why I think it was an isolated incident.”

Plaza officials gave FOX4 the following statement when we asked if they would increase security: “Safety is our top priority. In an incident such as this, we deploy many security tactics, both seen and unseen, to ensure our guests are secure.”

Kansas City police said officers patrol the Plaza routinely and will continue to do so.

Shake Shack’s Area Director Michael Hammer sent FOX4 this statement: “Everyone is safe, and we commend and thank our team members and guests for how they handled the situation. We’ll continue to work with the authorities in any way that’s helpful.”

