Political campaigns turning to text messaging to get your attention

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — You’re probably getting sick of all those political ads on TV, in your mailbox and calls to your phone.

If that wasn’t enough, now campaigns are finding yet another way to reach you: text messaging.

Although many get sick of politics, it’s big business to consulting firms like Singularis Group in Overland Park.

“It’s very busy, 10-12 hour plus days, seven days a week. This is really kind of the last big push of the year for our clients and candidates,” said Dustin Morris, an associate with Singularis Group.

More candidates are now turning to technology, hitting your phone with text messages.

“They’re constantly texting me and asking, ‘Let’s vote for this person,'” Joanna Givens said. “It`s just obnoxious. It`s worse than people calling your house now.”

It may be annoying, but for campaigns it’s a quick and cheap way to get your attention.

“It is very effective on a cost-level but also driving people to the polls, getting them not only registered to vote but also making sure they do go out and vote. It`s an easier way to engage,” Morris said.

Unless you’ve subscribed to a candidate’s messages, campaigns have to use an actual volunteer to send you the text.

Campaigns can get your number from voter registration rolls. But even if you don’t fill that information out, there’s still a good chance they can find you.

It’s an exemption from the “do not call” laws, making it all perfectly legal.

“They will go out and buy third-party data, so credit card companies, anything they can get their hands on to match it. They`ll build a profile of a voter, and that`s typically where they get it from,” Morris said.

He said, like it or not, you can expect to see more political texts to hit your phone in the future.

“It makes you don`t even want to go out and vote though,” Givens said.

Although some might be turned off by the texts, at least one voter told FOX4 she doesn’t mind and even shares the messages with friends to make sure they get to the polls.

But if you want it to end, just text “stop” and that person should mark you off the list.