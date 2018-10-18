5 ingredient Thai Pumpkin Soup

Ingredients:

The Five

3 tablespoons red curry paste

4 cups of chicken broth

30 ounces of pumpkin puree

13 ounces of coconut milk, reserve 2-3 tablespoons

1 red chili paper

Optional

Cilantro for garnish, Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions:

In a saucepan, over medium-high heat, saute the curry paste for about one minute

Pour in the chicken broth and slowly mix in the pumpkin puree

Cook for 3-5 minutes.

Pour in the coconut milk, mix and let cook over low-medium heat for 3-5 minutes.

Drizzle with reserved coconut milk. Serve garnished with cilantro and thinly slice red chilis.

