5 ingredient Thai pumpkin soup

Posted 8:03 am, October 18, 2018, by

5 ingredient Thai Pumpkin Soup

Ingredients:
The Five

  • 3 tablespoons red curry paste
  • 4 cups of chicken broth
  • 30 ounces of pumpkin puree
  • 13 ounces of coconut milk, reserve 2-3 tablespoons
  • 1 red chili paper

Optional

Cilantro for garnish, Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions:

  • In a saucepan, over medium-high heat, saute the curry paste for about one minute
  • Pour in the chicken broth and slowly mix in the pumpkin puree
  • Cook for 3-5 minutes.
  • Pour in the coconut milk, mix and let cook over low-medium heat for 3-5 minutes.
  • Drizzle with reserved coconut milk. Serve garnished with cilantro and thinly slice red chilis.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.