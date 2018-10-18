5 ingredient Thai Pumpkin Soup
Ingredients:
The Five
- 3 tablespoons red curry paste
- 4 cups of chicken broth
- 30 ounces of pumpkin puree
- 13 ounces of coconut milk, reserve 2-3 tablespoons
- 1 red chili paper
Optional
Cilantro for garnish, Salt and Pepper to taste
Directions:
- In a saucepan, over medium-high heat, saute the curry paste for about one minute
- Pour in the chicken broth and slowly mix in the pumpkin puree
- Cook for 3-5 minutes.
- Pour in the coconut milk, mix and let cook over low-medium heat for 3-5 minutes.
- Drizzle with reserved coconut milk. Serve garnished with cilantro and thinly slice red chilis.

