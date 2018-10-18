× At least 1 killed in wrong-way crash involving semi on I-435 in the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At least one person has died Thursday night in a wrong-way crash involving a semitrailer.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday along northbound Interstate 435 in the Northland.

Northbound lanes are now closed at 96th Street. Officials have not said when northbound lanes will be reopened.

MoDOT said traffic is being directed to exit at 152 Highway.

Details about what led up to the deadly crash have not been released yet. FOX4 will update this story as more information is confirmed.

🚨Breaking: A wrong way crash has closed all lanes of NB I-435 past 96th St. @claycountymo. No timetable on when lanes will reopen. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/AMNQkMh0w4 — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) October 18, 2018