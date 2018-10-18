Group of thieves using stolen cars to break in to other metro dealerships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- A group of thieves are using hot cars to target metro dealerships. It's something car lot owners across the metro say has been happening for months.

Dealerships are fed up. They said thieves are stealing their cars then using them to steal from other dealerships. Now, there's evidence the car dealerships and police are using in hopes of tracking down the people responsible.

“I can`t figure it out. I don`t know what they`re doing.I know this: if they`re not caught, they`re not going to stop,” said Billy Bell, the general manager of US Fleet and Lease Auto Sales, one of the businesses hit.

Car dealerships on both sides of the state line want your help locating the men caught on camera for further questioning. Check out the video above for a better look.

“All of us have shared videos of what we have,” Bell said.

Bell said on Oct. 3, three people broke his door glass, climbed inside, and stole three cars from his store in Blue Springs. Then he said they drove his cars over to the Kansas side.

“Used one of our cars to break in to the facility over there,” Bell said.

He said two days later, the same people hit another dealership in Blue Springs. He said they again drove back to Kansas and stole more cars.

Most recently, they hit JKB Autosales on Tuesday in Harrisonville.

The sales manager there told FOX4 the business has been hit two times in three months.

“Same clothing, same type of M.O. The one Tuesday, when you look at their film and our film, it`s very evident it`s the same people,” Bell said. “The car world is kind of small. So when it happened again, people had already been contacted and heard, and that`s how we all kept in communication to figure out what was going on.”

Through word of mouth and social media, the dealerships believe it's a theft ring targeting car dealerships across the metro.

“It`s crazy. It`s crazy. I`d like to meet them,” Bell said.

He said somebody knows something, and they want to find these thieves because it's costing everyone.

“Devastating, it`s devastating to every one of us. Of course, we have insurance, but guess what happens? Your insurance premiums go up. So yeah, its costs us a lot of money,” Bell said. “We`re a small business. We don`t have millions and millions of dollars, so somebody`s got to make up for that loss.”

Some of the dealerships have grouped together and are offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who helps lead to charges.