× Hy-Vee recalls 6 meat and potato products due to possible Listeria, Salmonella contamination

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee has issued a voluntary recall for six meat and potato products for potential Listeria and Salmonella contamination.

The grocery chain said that their supplier, McCain Foods, had announced a recall of their caramelized mushrooms and fire-roasted tomatoes after a potential for contamination was found. Hy-Vee decided to recall all products that use those items.

Products on the recall list include:

Hy-Vee Bacon Wrapped Cowgirl Chicken Grillers – 8 ounce each; UPC Code 023092600000

Hy-Vee Fire Roasted Tomato, Spinach, Mozzarella Twice Baked Potato – 5 ounce each; UPC Code 023755400000

Hy-Vee Cowgirl Chicken Griller Patty – 6 ounce each; UPC Code 023100200000

Hy-Vee Gourmet Steakhouse Mushroom & Swiss Burger – 6 ounce each; UPC Code 023168400000

Hy-Vee Ground Beef Sliders Mushroom & Swiss – 2 ounce each; UPC Code 023164300000

Hy-Vee Ground Beef Sliders Mushroom & Swiss – 12 count, 30 ounces; UPC Code 023266600000

All impacted products have a “Best If Used By” date of Oct. 22, 2018, or sooner.

To date, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the products. Customers who bought any of the items should discard them or return them to Hy-Vee for a full refund.

Customers with questions are asked to call Hy-Vee customer care at 1-800-772-4098.