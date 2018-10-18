Jury says Schlitterbahn maintenance workers not guilty of interfering with Verruckt investigation

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A jury ruled Thursday that the two Schlitterbahn maintenance workers accused of obstructing the investigation into the deadly water slide incident involving a 10-year-old boy are not guilty.

David Hughes and John Zalsman were accused of lying specifically about the brake mat used on the Verruckt water slide that 10-year-old Caleb Schawb was riding when things went terribly wrong in the summer of 2016.

The raft Schwab was riding somehow went airborne and hit a metal pole overhead. He died at the park from his injuries.

FOX4’s Nicole DiAnontio was in the court room Thursday and reported Hughes showed no real emotion during closing arguments but said Zalesman had his eyes closed, looking down at his hands for most of it.

She will have a live report with video from inside the courtroom on FOX4 News at 5 & 6 p.m.

The KCK water park — along with a Schlitterbahn co-owner, slide designer, former park operations manager — has been charged in connection to the boy’s death.