KCK police searching for robbery suspect who targets elderly shoppers

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The KCK police department is asking for help to identify a robbery suspect, who is accused of targeting elderly shoppers.

The suspect is believed to have committed a theft at the Hen House at North 81st Street and Parallel Parkway on Sept. 16. Police say the woman returned to the same store on Oct. 6 and committed a robbery.

The two robbery victims are both women in their mid-seventies.

The suspect is described as a white female with red hair. She was last seen leaving the scene in a dark blue 2008 Pontiac G6 with a Missouri temporary tag 03K74M.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-TIPS (8477).