Local organization creates free, unique Halloween costumes for kids in wheelchairs

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A big event is happening this weekend at Twisted Halloween in Overland Park called the Walkin' and Rollin' Halloween Party.

The organization, Walkin' and Rollin' Costumes, will be providing costumes for kids with walkers and wheelchairs all for free.

They're expected to give away 10 unique costumes during the event. The costumes range from Avengers to Cinderella.

Volunteers average about 100 -150 hours on each costume.

Organizers said the costumes aren't just for show --they're also fully functional.

Watch the video above to see how cool they are and to meet one of the costume recipients.