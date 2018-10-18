Man made off with 5 cases of Bud Light in ‘textbook’ beer theft, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas – Police are looking for a wide-eyed suspect they say was caught on camera running out of a Texas store with a massive quantity of Bud Light.

Police called it a “textbook definition of a beer run” – Arlington officials say he somehow managed to carry five cases as he ran out of a convenience store along Little School Road in Arlington.

Cops are now looking for the so-called “beer baron,” who is believed to have taken off in a gray Dodge truck.

Anyone who recognizes him is urged to call Det. Thompson at 817-459-6054 or email leonor.thompson@arlingtontx.gov.

Here is a textbook definition of a beer run. This beer baron swiped 5 cases from a convenience store in the 5000 block of Little School Road and took off. He left in a Gray Dodge truck. 📞 Det. Thompson if you recognize him, 817-459-6054 or email, leonor.thompson@arlingtontx.gov pic.twitter.com/un3So55wB1 — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 17, 2018