Missouri Lottery says $4.4 million Lotto ticket was sold in Liberty

LIBERTY, Mo. — If you bought a Missouri Lotto ticket in Liberty, Mo., for Wednesday night’s drawing, check those numbers.

You could be holding a ticket worth $4.4 million.

Missouri Lottery said they are still waiting for the winner to come forward.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers drawn. Those numbers are: 2-5-10-20-36-39

It was purchased at Cheap Smokes & Liquor, 826 S. State Route 291.

If you were the lucky winner, you can claim your prize at any of the four Lottery offices, Kansas City, Jefferson City, Springfield or St. Louis. You have until April 15 to claim your prize.