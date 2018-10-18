Multiple lanes, ramps closed this weekend along I-435 near Grandview Triangle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Bridge work on Interstate 435 near the Grandview Triangle is expected to cause some major delays this weekend.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is closing multiple lanes and ramps along I-435 between the Grandview Triangle and the 104th Street Bridge as crews work on the Blue River Bridge.

Beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, crews will begin closing westbound I-435 lanes, bringing traffic down to just one lane. Eastbound I-435 traffic will be reduced to two lanes, and westbound Interstate 470 will also be reduced to one lane coming into the interchange.

Crews are also going to close the following ramps:

Westbound I-435 to 103rd Street off-ramp

103rd on-ramp to eastbound I-435

Northbound I-49 ramp to westbound I-435

Southbound Route 71 ramp to westbound I-435

MoDOT said the closures will continue through early Sunday morning. The agency is urging drivers to plan ahead and take an alternate route if possible.

The Blue River Bridge is one of several bridges being worked on as part of the I-435 South Loop Link project. MoDOT said the bridge has multiple failed bearings that need immediate replacement.