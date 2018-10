Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Pillsbury announced that they are celebrating Buddy the Elf's favorite food group-- sugar-- with a new treat.

You can now find special "Elf" themed sugar cookies from now through the holidays at Target and Walmart.

The cookies celebrate the 15th anniversary of the film.

These Buddy The Elf Sugar Cookies Will Make You Say "Son Of A Nutcracker!" https://t.co/iXs2Xlb6ic pic.twitter.com/ADhm2QdsFH — Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) October 12, 2018