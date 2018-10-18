Recording studio in small-town Lone Jack offers musicians a country retreat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONE JACK, Mo. - The sweet sounds of solitude and rock and roll are colliding in Lone Jack, Missouri. Inside a farmstead shed, Rod and Blake DeMoss welcome recording artists to the recently created Studio 3 Productions.

"When you see that expression on people`s faces, it`s like, I never would of thought," Rod DeMoss said.

There's an isolation booth, variable acoustic room, air lock and dozens of instruments on the wall for musicians to use. The studio features a 44-channel board in a reflection free zone to mix it all together.

"You got to find the sounds. You got to tune things. You got to tune vocals. You got to EQ stuff out," Rod's son Blake DeMoss said of the process.

But for the DeMoss family, it's about a lot more than just what's within the walls of the studios.

"It`s waterfalls. It`s fish. It`s we`re out here in the country," the elder DeMoss said.

Though the studio has all the amenities you'll find in big cities, it also offers an Airbnb and retreat.

"We want people to stop, take a minute, take a breath, go sit by the pond and just relax and then let`s create something wonderful," Rod DeMoss said.

Their vision now complete, father and son hope it will help budding stars accomplish their dreams.

"I wanted to create a place, create an experience for people to come and enjoy what their passions and their dreams and visions are," DeMoss said.