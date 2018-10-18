Spaghetti Al’amatriciana

2oz. pancetta

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

Chili flakes (to taste)

Pecorino and Romano cheeses (to taste)

Pomodoro Sauce

1 yellow onion, small diced

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 shallot, small diced

Directions:

3 – 16oz. cans of whole or diced tomatoes (He uses Alta Cucina brand which are San Marzano tomatoes from California)

To make the Pomodoro sauce, sweat down all the vegetables in a skillet, add the canned tomato sauce and reduce by half.

Slice the pancetta and cook on medium high heat in a separate skillet until it crisps up, then add the sliced garlic. Once the garlic has browned, add the Pomodoro sauce and combine. -Add spaghetti pasta to the sauce (about a nickel size holding it in your hand of dried per serving x 4), toss, and cook on medium-low heat for 1 minute. Take off the burner and add chili flakes, cheese and olive oil to taste.

Pairs well with Nonna’s meatballs in Tavernonna!

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.