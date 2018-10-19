× Both Chiefs and Bengals could be missing key players to injuries this Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs could be without several starters on their already porous defenses when they meet Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs are expected to be without Eric Berry (heel) and Justin Houston (hamstring), who are both listed as doubtful.

Pass rusher Tanoh Kpassagnon was limited in practice Friday with an ankle injury, while safety Eric Murray was also questionable with an ankle injury.

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, the starter at right guard, broke a bone in his left leg a few weeks ago and landed on injured reserve. Mitch Morse sustained a concussion in Sunday night’s loss in New England, creating a void at center heading into this week’s game against Cincinnati.

But the Chiefs waived safety Leon McQuay and signed offensive lineman Jeff Allen on Tuesday, giving them some additional depth up front.

Jordan Devey is likely to start at center and Andrew Wylie at right guard.

The Bengals ruled out first-round pick Darqueze Dennard, their best slot cornerback, with a shoulder injury Friday. They also ruled out linebacker Nick Vigil with a knee injury and listed safety Shawn Williams as questionable with a concussion.

Running back Giovani Bernard (knee), tight end Tyler Kroft (foot) and center Billy Price (foot) are also out for Cincinnati.