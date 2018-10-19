× Deputies investigating after two people found dead inside Clay County home

GLENAIRE, Mo. — Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after two people were found dead inside of a home in the village of Glenaire.

Around 6:20 Friday night, deputies responded to a call about two people not breathing in a home near Norton Avenue and Bonnie Lane. Two adults were found deceased inside the residence.

Investigators are working to determine a cause of death.

The Sheriff’s Department said they are not looking for any suspects.