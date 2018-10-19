Family identifies 44-year-old tree trimmer who died in 60-foot fall from boom bucket

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Family has identified the tree trimmer who died Friday afternoon after falling from a broken boom bucket in KCK.

Family told FOX4 that Mikey Reynolds from Lexington died in the tragic accident at a home near 82nd and Garfield. The 44-year-old fell out when the boom bucket broke and tilted sideways.

Police said Reynolds was initially hospitalized with life-threatening injuries; however, around 2 p.m. they said he died from his injuries.

"The bucket appeared to snap away from the boom itself, and the worker that was in the boom fell to the ground," KCK Officer Zac Blair said.

Blair said a witness told police Reynolds was trying to trim a branch that looked like it was going to fall on the home. Police believe he was trying to use the boom to move the tree limb.

Fellow maintenance workers and the homeowners declined to comment.

FOX4's Robert Townsend is speaking with Reynolds' family. You can hear more from them Friday night on FOX4 News at 10 p.m.