Kansas City councilman, mayoral candidate Quinton Lucas arrested for DUI in Douglas County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Kansas City councilman and mayoral candidate Quinton Lucas was arrested overnight in Lawrence on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Lucas, 34, was booked for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs at 1:58 a.m. according to Douglas County jail records, and released on a $750 bond.

Lucas made a statement on his Facebook page Friday where says he wasn't driving when he was arrested:

Lucas will appear in municipal court in November. He was elected in 2015 to represent Kansas City's Third District at-large, and is one of at least nine candidates running to replace Mayor Sly James. The election is June 25, 2019.