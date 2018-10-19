Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Rainy weather has caused some big trouble for one church on Kansas City's east side.

Last week's rain tore up the roof and ceiling at True Faith Outreach Ministries Church on 27th.

The church, which is located in an old store front, has occupied the space for more than 30 years. Roof issues have been a consistent problem, according to Pastor Darryl C. McFadden Sr.

"We've taken down the tiles that were bending in or broke," McFadden said. "We've had a guy come look at the roof."

McFadden said heavy rain caused all sorts of damage to the roof and ceiling on Sunday.

"Some of the nails are coming out of the roofing, and some of the tar where they put the roofing together overlapped it and needed resealing," McFadden said.

It's a problem McFadden said they've dealt with for years.

"We had people come out on the roof and do some roll out roofing and some patching," he said. "It seemed like after we did that we got even more rain in."

Despite the damage, McFadden is carrying on. But the same thing can't be said for the rest of the 40-person congregation.

"Some people for lack of a better way of saying it, some have deserted it, went on to a finer church," McFadden said. "Nothing wrong with that because that`s what we intend for over here is to have a finer church."

McFadden wants to build a whole new church next door to the current location.

It would solve the roof issues and allow the church to better serve the community, according to McFadden. The church has a bi-weekly food pantry, but McFadden wants to offer more services.

"We would have a kitchen in it for hot meals," McFadden said. "We want to put a day care in here."

But all of that giving back would take money the small church doesn't have.

"We've had a few set backs where we`ve been broken into," McFadden said. "We`ve had things taken."

But even with the rain damage and the other hurdles, McFadden is staying faithful.

"We are still standing above water. That`s what we are going to continue to do, and God is going to do what he continues to do, and he`s gonna get some people to help us out," McFadden said.

He's tried for five years to get outside funding for a new church but hasn't secured it yet. McFadden said donations can be made to the True Faith Outreach Ministries Church's account at Commerce Bank.