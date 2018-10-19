Man believed to have drowned after running from police, jumping in water

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police and fire officials are working to recover the body of a man believed to have drowned after running from police and jumping in a body of water late Thursday night.

Around 11 p.m. officers found the man, who was wanted on suspicion of domestic violence and burglary, in the area of Eastwood Trafficway and Blue Parkway. He fled the area in a truck when officers tried to arrest him.

Officers later found the man standing outside of his truck near 12th Street and I-435 near Big Blue RIver.

The man entered the water and did not resurface.

A Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy jumped into the water, but was unable to find the suspect.

The Kansas City Fire Department’s water rescue team was unable to locate the man’s body. The investigation is ongoing.

Police have not released the man’s identity.