Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1 billion

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to $1 billion on Friday morning. The prize is the second-largest jackpot in U.S. history, behind only a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in 2016.

No one has matched all six numbers and won the Mega Millions grand prize since July 24. That reflects the game’s long odds , at one in 302.5 million.

The $1 billion refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. Most winners take the cash option, which would pay an immediate $565,600,000. About half of the jackpot winnings would go to taxes.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

