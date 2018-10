× One person critically injured in shooting near KCK gas station

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man has suffered critical injuries Friday night after a shooting at a KCK gas station, officials say.

Police said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Friday at a Quick Stop gas station near 13th and Quindaro.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. FOX4 will update this story as more information is confirmed.