Tanner’s Bar & Grill closing Waldo location at end of this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After more than 25 years in Waldo, Tanner’s Bar and Grill is closing the location at the end of the weekend.

The longtime KC restaurant, located at 7425 Broadway, made the announcement Friday on its Facebook page.

“After 27 wonderful years serving the Waldo area, we have decided that this weekend will be our last. It has been our pleasure to have been here and we thank all of you that have made this possible for all of these years! Come have a Final Final with us this weekend to celebrate our good times together. We’d love to see you,” Tanner’s wrote on Facebook.

The first Tanner’s Bar and Grill opened in 1985 on 87th Street in Lenexa. There are now 16 locations, 13 of which are in the Kansas City metro. The Waldo location was the first Tanner’s location in Missouri.