Tree trimmer dies after falling about 60 feet from boom bucket in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK police say a man died Friday after falling about 60 feet from a broken boom bucket.

Police said the tree trimmer was initially hospitalized; however, around 2 p.m. they said the man died from his injuries.

This happened just before 1 p.m. Friday at a home near 82nd and Garfield. Police say the tree trimmer fell out when the boom bucket broke and tilted sideways.

“The bucket appeared to snap away from the boom itself, and the worker that was in the boom fell to the ground,” KCK Officer Zac Blair said.

Blair said a witness told police he was trying to trim a branch that looked like it was going to hit or fall on a home. Police believe the man was trying to use the boom to move the tree limb itself.

Fellow maintenance workers and the homeowners declined to comment.

FOX4’s Nicole DiAntonio is at the scene gathering more information. We’ll update this story as more details are confirmed.