Tree trimmer who died in 60-foot fall remembered as loving dad, ‘all-around good guy’

KANSAS CITY, Kan. --You can see the sadness in Brandy Wilson’s eyes and hear it in her voice. She can't believe she’s suddenly lost her brother.

”He was just an awesome guy. He was loved by many. We’re gonna miss him dearly,” Wilson said during an exclusive interview Friday night with FOX4’s Robert Townsend.

Mikey Reynolds worked with his family’s tree service business. Relatives said on Friday he started his day like any other -- in good spirits and on the job.

”He loved what he did. Loved it. He was born to climb,” Wilson said.

Police say Friday afternoon Reynolds was standing in the bucket of a boom truck, trying to prevent a tree limb from falling onto a house.

Investigators said within moments the bucket broke, titled sideways and Reynolds fell about 60 feet to the ground. He later died at a hospital.

”He was my inspiration and my rock. It’s devastating for all of us, but it was a freak accident,” Wilson said.

A “freak accident” that suddenly took the beloved father from his two sons and daughter. Reynolds’ children range from 13 to their early 20’s.

”He loved his son, all of his kids. They were his main priorities. Mikey was just a protector. He made sure we all were safe and happy. We’re gonna miss him,” said Reynolds’ cousin, Misty Grosso.

”He’s with our mother in Heaven now, so it’s all in God’s hands," Wilson said.