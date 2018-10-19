UPS hosting hundreds of hiring fairs on ‘Brown Friday’, including one in Lenexa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan.-- UPS is holding a nationwide hiring event on Friday with 170 job fairs across the country, including one in the metro.

The shipping company is prepared to hire workers on the spot, looking to sign up 40,000 workers by the end of the day and 100,000 seasonal employees overall. The jobs include full and part-time seasonal positions – primarily package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers.

Locally, applicants can go to the UPS Customer Center in Lenexa near Santa Fe Trail Drive and College. This goes on between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

To see other locations, click on this link. If you can't make the hiring fair but are still interested in applying, click on this link.